Pilibhit becomes COVID-19 free after second patient discharged, no case since March 25

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With both its COVID-19 patients having fully recovered after treatment, Pilibhit district has freed itself from the virus. The second COVID-19 patient was discharged from hospital on Monday. There has been no case in Pilibhit since March 25.

The first coronavirus case of a 73-year-old woman was reported in the district on March 22. She had returned from Saudi Arabia after a 20-day pilgrimage there. The elderly woman was accompanied by 36 other pilgrims of Pilibhit who all were kept quarantined for 28 days.

However, three days after the woman tested positive for the virus, her son, 33, too tested positive. He had contracted the virus from his mother as he had stayed with her in the isolation ward. The man was brought to Lucknow KGMU and on Monday, he was discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, the state government is in the process of identifying 59 localities across 25 districts as sensitive hotspots to be sealed and quarantined. Earlier, in the first phase, the UP government had identified 146 hotspots across 15 districts.

Now, the state would have a total of 205 hotspots across 40 coronavirus-hit districts of the state. According to Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, the state has 550 positive cases and 85 per cent of them are from the hotspots identified across 40 districts.

Awasthi said a population of at least 20 lakh was covered in the hotspots. “The second phase is being conducted by district magistrates at their local level. The model envisages identification of Covid-19 positive patients, providing medical aid and sanitising the area,” he said, adding that the hotspot model of UP government was being appreciated across the country.

“Nearly 85% of cases are being reported from hotspots alone. The government has decided to impose more stringent measures in 146 coronavirus hotspots identified in 15 districts which cover a population of over 10 lakh,” Awasthi said. The government was also ensuring social distancing by providing ration through doorstep delivery to over 80% ration card holders, he said.

“This is apart from the distribution of over 12 lakh food packets by nearly 2,000 religious organisations and district authorities jointly,” he added.