STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police officer among 6 new COVID-19 patients in Punjab, total cases now 176

Of the fresh cases, two each are reported from Pathankot and Jalandhar and one each from Ludhiana and Mohali, according to a daily medical bulletin.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Six more people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 176, official said.

Of the fresh cases, two each are reported from Pathankot and Jalandhar and one each from Ludhiana and Mohali, according to a daily medical bulletin.

The figure includes an assistant commissioner of police posted in Ludhiana and two relatives of a newspaper hawker, who tested positive earlier, in Pathankot.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The test reports of the police officer came on Sunday night, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

With 54 of the total 176 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab, the medical bulletin said.

The district accounts for 31 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state.

Jalandhar has so far reported 24 cases, followed by Nawanshahr 19, Pathankot 18, Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar 11 each, Hoshiarpur seven, Moga four, Rupnagar and Faridkot three each, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala two each, and Muktsar one, according to the bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support while two are on oxygen support.

The virus has so far claimed 12 lives, while 25 patients have recovered.

A total of 4,480 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp