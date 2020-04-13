STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Smart upgrade' needed as lockdown brought untold misery: Rahul Gandhi

He said the 21-day nationwide lockdown has brought misery to millions of farmers, migrant labourers and daily wagers.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:40 PM

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the lockdown needs a "smart" upgrade with use of mass testing to isolate COVID-19 hotspots and by allowing businesses to reopen in other areas.

"The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners.

"It needs a 'smart' upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

