STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia writes to PM, seeks 10 kg grains for NFSA beneficiaries, other vulnerable people till September

She also demanded that 10 kg grains per person be provided free of cost for 6 months to those who may be facing food insecurity, but are not holding ration cards.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to PM Narendra Modi raising concerns that lakhs of vulnerable people across the country face food insecurity due to the lockdown and urged that the Centre must ensure none face hunger. Calling food insecurity tragic, she said India has a large buffer stock of foodgrains precisely for exigencies like the current pandemic.  

“I welcome your decision to provide free of cost, 5 kg grain per person in addition to the entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from April-June 2020,” she said. However, she said given the adverse affect of the lockdown and its prolonged impact on people’s livelihood, provision of 10 kg grains per person to NFSA beneficiaries must be extended for an additional period of three months till September 2020.

“Given the chronic economic distress faced by these beneficiaries, the food entitlements may be provided free of cost. Secondly, 10 kg grains per person may be provided free of cost, for a period of 6 months, to those who may be facing food insecurity but (are) not holding ration cards,” Sonia said. Stressing that the current crisis has pushed many more families into food insecurity and poverty, she said: “Population increases since 2011 have not been considered for determining each state’s entitlement under NFSA....all migrant labourers who have been facing acute distress may not be holding NFSA cards. In addition, many deserving people have been excluded from the NFSA lists.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NFSA beneficiaries National Food Security Act COVID 19 Coronavirus Sonia gandhi
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp