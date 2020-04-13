STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; total tally rises to 17

Of the fresh cases, one is reported from Sabu in Leh and another from Shakar-Chiktan in Kargil. The patient who has been cured is from Kargil, he said, adding that his reports came on Sunday.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

mask seller, Chennai coronavirus

A watchmaker sells homemade masks at Purusaiwalkam in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

LEH: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, while one patient recovered on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to five, officials said.

The total number of cases reported in the union territory stands at 17.

Of the fresh cases, one is reported from Sabu in Leh and another from Shakar-Chiktan in Kargil.

The patient who has been cured is from Kargil, he said, adding that his reports came on Sunday.

He said reports of 40 samples were received from Delhi on Sunday and all of them were negative.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Twenty-eight samples were sent from Leh and 12 from Kargil.

"This is the second time that the report of the Kargil patient came negative," he said.

He said the reports of 120 more samples, including 50 taken on Monday, are awaited.

Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar warned people of action against "irresponsible posts" on social networking sites and circulation of official communique on the internet.

"It is ordered that each WhatsApp/Facebook group admin shall report to the nearest police station if any post which is sensitive and likely to cause public disorder circulates on the social media groups," Kumar said in an order.

He also directed the group administrators to bear responsibility and ownership of the content posted in the group.

"Any violation of these instructions will lead to strict action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC," he warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ladakh coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp