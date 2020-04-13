Two killed, three injures in explosion at chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: Two workers were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a chemical plant of a private firm near here in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, the company said.

The company, GalaxySurfactants, claimed there was no fire after the blast, as stated by a civic official earlier, and added there were not more than 67 employees at the plant in the Tarapur MIDC area when the incident occurred.

In a statement, GalaxySurfactants said the blast took place in a small feed tank and its cause was being ascertained.

"An unfortunate incident happened today at our Tarapur M-3 plant wherein there was a blast in the small intermediate feed tank.

This led to two fatalities and threeinjuries.

"Our safety audits are in process of ascertaining the root cause of the blast even as we are cooperating with relevant authorities," according to the statement.

This is the first time an incident of such magnitude has occurred at Galaxy, it said.

"We are extending support, sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.

There was no fire and we are doing everything that is required to ensure the well-being of the victims and all the workers present at our M-3 site," the company said.

The blast took place around noon and the injured were rushed to hospital, district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.