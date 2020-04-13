STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two suicides reported in UP's Muzaffarnagar

While a 19-year-old hanged himself after his mother refused him pocket money, another 34-year-old man ended his life following a suspected family dispute.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two men committed suicide in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

A 19-year-old man hanged himself from the ceiling of the house at Titawi police station area on Sunday evening.

He took the step apparently after his mother refused to him give pocket money.

The parents had gone to the fields at the time of the incident, the police said.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at Shukartari village under Bhopa police station area.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, according to the police.

A family dispute is said to the reason behind the step, the police said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man who was missing since last Thursday was found dead near a river at Jaroda village under Mansurpur police station area on Sunday evening.

Prima facie, the man committed suicide by jumping into the river, an officer said, adding that an investigation was on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Aasra helpline number: 9820466726

