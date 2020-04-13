STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two young Srinagar sisters cured of virus, leave hospital with mother

The sisters -- one of them an infant -- had tested positive last month, having contracted the virus from their close relative.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct door-to-door surveillance in a red zone area for COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday | Pti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two young sisters who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir last month were discharged from hospital on Monday after their latest test returned negative, officials said.

"First two COVID-19 Positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari, Srinagar, along with their mother who was COVID-19 Negative but was staying with her daughters, an official spokesman said.

The repeat samples of both the children and of the mother came negative for COVID-19 on Monday, he said.

The sisters -- one of them an infant -- had tested positive last month, having contracted the virus from their close relative.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor in charge of one of the COVID-19 hospitals here said the recovered patients were as normal as others.

"There is no risk of transmission after a person has recovered, but one must remain isolated till completion of home-quarantine after hospital discharge," said Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Kashmir's leading pulmonologist and the head of the Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar.

He said Srinagar will soon move into the stage of discharging recovered COVID-19 patients.

It was important to understand that these persons are now as normal as others, he said.

Shah said while it is understandable that people are scared of the virus and one must take all precautions, it is important to know that those who have recovered are just as free from it as others who don't have it.

He said the stigma attached with the infection is uncalled for and it is important to end it for all in the society to live a normal life.

He said there is no risk of transmission after a patient has recovered and become negative for the viral load.

However, as a precaution, the recovered person must remain under quarantine for the required period after discharge from the hospital, he added.

The doctor said all such persons should keep themselves isolated from others until their home quarantine - following hospital release - is completed.

"Relatives and friends should also not go to visit them until their said quarantine has completed," the doctor said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srinagar sisters COVID-19 kashmir coronavirus coronavirus in India
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp