Union Minister Smriti Irani chairs meeting to strategize on women, child welfare amid COVID-19 lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, chaired a meeting on Monday to strategise on the way forward for important matters related to women and child welfare.

She also discussed ways in which field functionaries can help in promoting Government of India's Aarogya Setu Mobile Application.

"Team @MinistryWCD today strategized on the way forward for important subjects pertaining to women and children welfare and also discussed the role of field functionaries in expanding the reach of @SetuAarogya amongst citizens." she tweeted.

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of relevant medical advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 and can be downloaded from Google's Play store and Apple's App store.