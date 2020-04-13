STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Women throw plastic bags into houses in Kota after spitting on them, caught on CCTV

A resident of the area said that they saw some four or five women, along with some children, at around 11 am on Sunday, spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras capture some women spitting in plastic bags &throwing them in some houses in Vallabhvadi area of Kota despite ban on spitting in public in view of COVID-19.

CCTV cameras capture some women spitting in plastic bags &throwing them in some houses in Vallabhvadi area of Kota despite ban on spitting in public in view of COVID-19. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

KOTA: Some women were seen spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses in Kota district of Rajasthan on Sunday, allegedly in a bid to spread coronavirus.

"We received a complaint that some women were spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses of residents in an area in Kota. Municipal corporation machines have been called to sanitise the houses along with the area," a police official said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

A resident of the area said that they saw some four or five women, along with some children, at around 11 am on Sunday, spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses.

'When we realised what they were doing, we called them but they immediately ran away. We then called the police and municipal corporation sanitisation machines were brought to clean the area," the local said.

He urged the people to stay alert about these incidents and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Police said the search for the women is underway but the CCTV footage is not clear enough to identify the accused persons.

According to the latest official update, as many as 796 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kota spitting case Coronavirus women spit in plastic bags COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp