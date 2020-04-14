13 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery in Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Doctors on Tuesday discharged 13 COVID-19 patients from a hospital here following their successful recovery, officials said here.

"More Positive Developments: 13 more COVID +Ve patients discharged from CD (Chest Diseases) Hospital Srinagar after treatment/recovery. Good Job everyone," Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Leading pulmonologist of Kashmir Dr Naveed Shah, who is heading the COVID team at Chest Disease Hospital, said while it was a satisfying moment, there should be no lowering of the guard.

"A satisfactory moment.......relieved 13 covid patients for home quarantine...not to lower our guard.....stay home ...stay safe....maintain social distance.....obey advisories.

"Together v can overcome all challenges," he tweeted.

Two minor sisters, who had contracted the infection from their grandfather, were released for home quarantine in Monday.