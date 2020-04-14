STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3-month-old tests positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

The mother and child are related to the youth who had died due to coronavirus in Gorakhpur on March 30 and live in Millat Nagar area which has been marked as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A picture showing samples of the novel coronavirus, amid the spread of the epidemic COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BASTI: A three-month-old baby in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the youngest patient in the state.

The baby's sample, along with that of his mother, was sent for testing to Gorakhpur Medical College and the reports were received on Monday night in which the baby has tested positive for the virus while the mother's report is awaited.

Both have been put in the isolation ward in the hospital.

The mother and child are related to the youth who had died due to coronavirus in Gorakhpur on March 30 and live in Millat Nagar area which has been marked as a Covid-19 hotspot.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that the tally of corona positive cases in Basti is now 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp