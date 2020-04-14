STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 death toll rises to 324, number of cases climbs to 9,352: Health Ministry

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 8,048, as many as 979 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

South Delhi Municipal Corporation workers wearing protective suits clean the Nizamuddin residential area in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation workers wearing protective suits clean the Nizamuddin residential area in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 8,048, as many as 979 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals.

Fifty-one deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were from Maharashtra, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Telengana, five from Delhi, four from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

ALSO READ: 25 district in 15 states have not reported new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days: Health Ministry

Of the total 324 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 149 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Gujarat at 26, Delhi at 24 and Telengana at 16.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported seven deaths each.

Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities, while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Jharkhand has registered two deaths.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Monday evening showed at least 9,594 cases and 335 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,985 followed by Delhi at 1,154 and Tamil Nadu at 1,075.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 812 in Rajasthan followed by 604 in Madhya Pradesh, 562 in Telengana and 539 in Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh has 483 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 432, Kerala at 376 and Karnataka at 247.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 245 in Jammu and Kashmir and 185 in Haryana.

Punjab has reported 167 cases while West Bengal has reported 152 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 64 cases, while Odisha has 54 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh with 31 cases each.

Chandigarh reported 21 cases, Jharkhand 19 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus death toll India coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp