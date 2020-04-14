Gujarat dermatologist, a much-loved teacher, passes away at 92

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Bhanushankar Verma, a renowned dermatologist in Gujarat, passed away after a brief illness. He was 92 years old. Dr Verma is survived by his wife Professor Amita Verma and three sons, all living in Vadodara.

In his over 30 years of service, Dr Verma started the first post graduate course in dermatology in Gujarat and was a teacher to many of the current generation of dermatologists. He was a recipient of the Common Wealth Fellowship in UK. He was the only dermatologist to do PhD from the famed St. John’s Skin Institute in London in 1962. He was also the first from Gujarat of receive the B C Roy National Award.

He was appointed as a WHO consultant and travelled extensively around the world.

He was the first consultant dermatologist to the Armed Forces and to the Gujarat Police Force. He played a pivotal role in fighting leprosy and HIV as one of the earliest members of and National AIDS Control Organisation’s technical resource group. Dr Verma was also the honorary physician (Dermatologist) to the President of India. In addition, he was honorary dermatologist to the Governor of Gujarat for many terms as well as to Governors of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Dr Verma is remembered by the innumerable dermatologists whom he trained as a beloved teacher. He was described by all as a ‘thorough gentleman’ with a humble demeanor and gentle disposition. He was a man with great will power, highly motivated to scale greater heights, learn constantly and was an avid reader of spiritual, philosophical literature. His multifaceted interests not related to dermatology included singing, swimming and learning to fly aircraft at a fairly advanced age.