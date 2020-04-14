STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana's coronavirus positive cases rise to 184; two fresh ones reported from Faridabad

Out of total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 141, the state health department's daily bulletin said, adding that 41 patients have been discharged.

Coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown

For representational purposes. (PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Haryana's Faridabad district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 184 on Tuesday, officials said.

The state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

As many as 6,163 samples have been tested so far, out of which 4,591 have tested negative.

However, report of 1,388 samples is awaited.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin.

The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (45), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (33) and Palwal (29).

Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

He said on Tuesday that 110 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.

Vij said among the Jamaat members who had recently been tracked down in the state, samples of 989 were found negative for coronavirus while report of 104 was still pending.

The Minister informed that five private laboratories in the private sector had been given permission in the state to take COVID-19 samples and three of these have started functioning.

He said facilities in the government sector for sample collection had been ramped up and now in addition to PGIMS Rohtak, Medical College Khanpur in Sonipat and Kalpana Chawla Medical College at Karnal, tests will also be carried out in the labs of ESI hospital at Faridabad, medical colleges at Nalhar and Agroha in Hisar and civil hospital in Panchkula.

For representational purposes
