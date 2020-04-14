STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 1,211 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a single day, total count jumps to 10,363

Published: 14th April 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

telangana coronavirus

Khammam in Telangana has so far reported seven COVID-19 cases. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With 1,211 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 10,363 including 339 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday.

As many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured," he added.

"A total of 10,363 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 people, who were COVID-19 positive have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours," said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said that an evaluation of each district and city will be done till April 20.

"An evaluation of each district and city will be done till April 20 in which it will be evaluated what measures did that authorities take in these cities and districts to combat COVID-19," he said.

"Based on the results of this litmus test approach, permission will be granted for some selective activities to those districts and cities which controlled the situation effectively. Detailed guidelines will be issued soon," he added.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown
