Madhya Pradesh government will follow Centre's guidelines on COVID-19 lockdown: CM

By PTI

BHOPAL: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extending the national lockdown to fight coronavirus till May 3, the Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will draft a plan on the implementation after the Centre issues guidelines on Wednesday.

Announcing that the lockdown in the state will remain in force till May 3, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Prime Minister has guided the entire country. The country and Madhya Pradesh will follow the path shown by the Prime Minister to defeat the coronavirus pandemic".

He said the state government will prepare its strategy after the Centre issues the guidelines and added that the lockdown will remain in force in Madhya Pradesh till May 3.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 730 COVID-19 cases with 50 deaths.