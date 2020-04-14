STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Health Ministry sets up experts' panels on coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,455 after 121 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, a health official had said earlier.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two committees of experts have been formed to analyse data and recommend measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,455 after 121 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, a health official had said earlier.

"One committee of experts will be headed by Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of Grant Government Medical College.

It will study and analyse the data generated by the health as well BMC's (Mumbai civic body) medical department and recommend new measures to curb the spread of virus," Tope said.

The other panel, to be headed by former health director P P Doke, will make recommendations for the rest of the state (excluding Mumbai), the minister added.

"Both the committees will hold video conferences and it would be mandatory for the concerned officials to attend them," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra covid 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 BMC Dr Avinash Supe
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp