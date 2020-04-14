STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SI father, trainee Inspector daughter work in same police station in MP, courtesy the lockdown

This happened as the DGP directed all the stranded cops to get posted at the nearest police station .

Published: 14th April 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Trainee police officer Shabera Ansari with SI father Ashraf Ali at Majhauli police station of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The nationwide lock-down necessitated by spread of deadly Coronavirus seems to have ushered a godsend for a young female trainee police officer and her Sub-Inspector father in Madhya  Pradesh.

Presently posted as the in-charge of Majhauli police station (as part of training process) the trainee State Police Services (SPS) Shabera Ansari has been rendered rare opportunity of working with her idol and SI father 54-year-old Ashraf Ali, courtesy the ongoing lockdown.

On February 3, Ashraf Ali's mother passed away in native Ballia district of East UP.

"My parents went to Ballia to attend the Chaliswan (40th day of mourning) and were scheduled to return on March 24 to Indore on March 24, where my father is presently posted as an SI at the Lsaudiya police station," recounted Ansari.

But fate had something else written for the young police officer and her parents.

"As the lock down was enforced by then and all trains were halted indefinitely, my father got stuck in Sidhi district and was forced to stay with me. My mother also joined us in Sidhi," said Ansari.

But then came the order from the MP DGP Vivek Johri, which directed all those cops stuck at places other than their place of duty to get deployed on duty in the nearest police station of the district they were stuck in.

The DGP's order came as a godsend to both the khakhi-clad father and daughter.

It's been around three weeks now that the sub-inspector father is reporting to his trainee police officer daughter (who is heading the Majhauli police station).

"He (my father) is reporting to me like other subordinates and also mentoring and guiding me in every procedure at the police station as well as  investigation at crime scenes. I couldn't have got a better mentor than my father. At home, I'm getting the warmth of my parents and food cooked by my mother,"  said Ansari proudly.

Ashraf Ali said, "I never thought such a situation will happen due to the lock down. She is presently in the training period and will subsequently become a circle SP (CSP) or DySP. She lacks knowledge on police procedures and I feel proud of helping her as a subordinate staff and mentor-father."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp