SI father, trainee Inspector daughter work in same police station in MP, courtesy the lockdown

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The nationwide lock-down necessitated by spread of deadly Coronavirus seems to have ushered a godsend for a young female trainee police officer and her Sub-Inspector father in Madhya Pradesh.

Presently posted as the in-charge of Majhauli police station (as part of training process) the trainee State Police Services (SPS) Shabera Ansari has been rendered rare opportunity of working with her idol and SI father 54-year-old Ashraf Ali, courtesy the ongoing lockdown.

On February 3, Ashraf Ali's mother passed away in native Ballia district of East UP.

"My parents went to Ballia to attend the Chaliswan (40th day of mourning) and were scheduled to return on March 24 to Indore on March 24, where my father is presently posted as an SI at the Lsaudiya police station," recounted Ansari.

But fate had something else written for the young police officer and her parents.

"As the lock down was enforced by then and all trains were halted indefinitely, my father got stuck in Sidhi district and was forced to stay with me. My mother also joined us in Sidhi," said Ansari.

But then came the order from the MP DGP Vivek Johri, which directed all those cops stuck at places other than their place of duty to get deployed on duty in the nearest police station of the district they were stuck in.

The DGP's order came as a godsend to both the khakhi-clad father and daughter.

It's been around three weeks now that the sub-inspector father is reporting to his trainee police officer daughter (who is heading the Majhauli police station).

"He (my father) is reporting to me like other subordinates and also mentoring and guiding me in every procedure at the police station as well as investigation at crime scenes. I couldn't have got a better mentor than my father. At home, I'm getting the warmth of my parents and food cooked by my mother," said Ansari proudly.

Ashraf Ali said, "I never thought such a situation will happen due to the lock down. She is presently in the training period and will subsequently become a circle SP (CSP) or DySP. She lacks knowledge on police procedures and I feel proud of helping her as a subordinate staff and mentor-father."