Three new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, total tally climbs to 27

Published: 14th April 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 27 in the state, an official said.

Of the three fresh cases, two are from Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, which has become "a COVID-19 hotspot", while the other is from Simdega, the first case of the district, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Dr D K Singh said.

The number of cases in Ranchi has gone up to 13, all from the Hindpiri locality.

Bokaro district has reported nine positive cases, Hazaribagh two and one each has been reported from Simdega, Koderma, and Giridih districts.

Two persons - one from Ranchi and another from Bokaro - have died of the disease in the state.

Jharkhand had registered its first positive case on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus.

She was staying at the Hindpiri area.

