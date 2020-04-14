Uttarakhand government to provide double ration to card holders

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has decided to distribute double ration to more than 23 lakh card holders in the state for three months of time period to deal with restrictions of ongoing lockdown.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The decision has been taken to provide despite to people. Arrangements to provide food and shelter to migrant labourers and daily wagers are already in place."

Total 15 kgs of ration will be provided to card holders each instead of 7.5kgs.

Earlier, the state government decided to distribute rations for three months to 23 lakh card holders and other daily wagers and labourers amidst lockdown.

The supplies for the month of March were distributed last month already while for the month of April, May and June will be delivered in April.

Last month, the state government decided to provide Rs 1000 financial help to workers of unorganized sector amidst lockdown.

State government officials told that the money has been transferred into the accounts of 3.32 lakh registered workers.