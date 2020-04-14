STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will consider lifting restrictions on flights after May 3: Hardeep Singh Puri

His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3.

NEW DELHI: While acknowledging the hardships being faced by the people of the country, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 is backed by "good reasons".

"There were good reasons for the lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic and international flights thereafter. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel and request them to bear with us,'' the Union Minister tweeted.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Modi last month, was slated to end today.

''Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities, but with certain conditions,'' Modi informed the nation in a televised address.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

