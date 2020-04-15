STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aarogya Setu becomes world's fastest app to reach 50 million download: Niti Aayog CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 appealed to people to download the app.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Government's mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the world's fastest app to reach 50 million downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

"Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 million users, radio 38 yrs, television 13 yrs, Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days.

AarogyaSetu, India's app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App," Kant said in his tweet.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439.

Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive.

District administration has been asking all educational institutions, departments etc to push downloading of the app.

The app was developed under a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office with active involvement of Niti Aayg and Ministry of Electronics and IT.

According to sources, Tata Consultancy Services is working on testing and some of the other aspects while Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra group is working with the committee on the next version of this application and leveraging next generation technologies like AI, machine learning, data science.

Tech Mahindra is also working on expanding the reach of Aarogya Setu on all types of phones.

The current version of Aarogya Setu app is fit for use on smartphones only.

