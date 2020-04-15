STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After MLA, now Congress councillor tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has recorded 650 cases of coronavirus, out of which 59 have been cured/discharged and 28 have died.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: A Congress councillor has tested positive for COVID-19, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Wednesday.

The development comes after a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

READ| Gujarat CM self-isolates after MLA he met tests coronavirus positive

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was examined by doctors in Gandhinagar for COVID-19 symptoms. The doctors said that the Chief Minister has no symptoms and is fit and fine.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of virus cases rose to 11,439, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377.

