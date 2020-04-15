STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal govt hiding facts, COVID-19 situation in state worsening: BJP's Rahul Sinha

In an open letter to Mamata Banerjee, Sinha alleged the coronavirus situation in the state is "getting worse every day".

Published: 15th April 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Rahul Sinha

BJP leader Rahul Sinha. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is hiding the actual count of COVID-19 cases in the state and demanded to know as to why laxity is being shown in enforcing the lockdown.

In an open letter to Mamata Banerjee, Sinha alleged the coronavirus situation in the state is "getting worse every day".

"Why is there a difference between the number of infected/deaths given by Centre and the state government? Why is the government hiding information on this?" Sinha wrote.

He claimed that the BJP was being prevented from providing relief material to the affected though the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was doing it in some places.

"Despite repeated warnings from the Union Home Ministry, why is the state government passive? How many people have entered the state after attending Nizamuddin's religious meeting, and what action has been taken to identify them?

The BJP leader said that these are the questions "any ordinary people of West Bengal wants to know today".

