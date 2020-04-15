STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Parcel trains loaded 20,474 tonnes of essential goods during lockdown

These trains which transport essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes have been a part of efforts by the railways to ensure supply of essential items.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Trains parked at Delhi Jn. railway station during ongoing lockdown. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Since its start during the lockdown period, the parcel service trains have loaded 20,474 tonnes of consignments and earned around Rs 7.54 crore in revenue, the railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

These trains which transport essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes have been a part of efforts by the railways to ensure supply of essential items across the country during the lockdown.

ALSO READ | The East Coast Railway to run parcel express

Railways have decided to run time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items.

"Zonal Railways are regularly identifying and notifying routes for these Parcel Special trains. Presently these trains are being operated on 65 routes," it said.

ALSO READ | Railways to refund Rs 660 crore for cancellation of over 39 lakh ticket bookings

These routes have been identified to include regular connectivity between major cities of the country, like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, connectivity from state-capitals/important cities to all parts of the state, ensuring connectivity to the North-eastern part of the country.

It also enables supply of milk and dairy products from surplus regions like Gujarat to high demand regions and the supply of other essential items like agricultural inputs, medicines, medical equipment, etc) from producing regions to other parts of the country.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"On April 14, till 18:00 hours, 77 trains were run, out of which 75 were time-tabled Parcel Special trains. 1,835 tonnes of material was loaded, giving an earning of Rs 63 lacs to Railways in one day.

"The total number of trains run from the lockdown period till 18:00 hours on April 14 is 522, out of which 458 have been time-tabled trains.

"20,474 tonnes of consignments have been loaded, and the earnings have been around Rs 7.54 crores," the railways said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian railways lockdown lockdown extension COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp