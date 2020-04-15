STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: With 21 cases, Chandigarh becomes coronavirus hotspot, says official

According to an officials release, UT Administrator V P Singh Bandore said strict restrictions are required in the wake of the Centre declaring the city a coronavirus hotspot.

Published: 15th April 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ( MCC) workers spray sanitizer on shops amid the rising cases of coronavirus, at the market in Sector 23

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ( MCC) workers spray sanitizer on shops amid the rising cases of coronavirus, at the market in Sector 23. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh on Wednesday was declared a coronavirus hotspot, and one casualty of the move could be city's VIPs who have continued with their morning walks despite the curfew so far.

The administration is now threatening to name and shame them, if they continue with this.

According to an officials release, UT Administrator V P Singh Bandore said strict restrictions are required in the wake of the Centre declaring the city a coronavirus hotspot.

The city, which serves as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana, has so far reported 21 cases, nine of which have recovered.

In a tweet on Wednesday, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, "From tomorrow, we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening walks. Be warned."

ALSO READ | 'Will make your names public': Chandigarh admin warns VIP curfew violators

Parida's tweet has come as a warning to some retired bureaucrats who ventured out out of their homes for morning and evening walks despite the curfew imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the Chandigarh Police had arrested 182 people who stepped out of their homes for morning and evening walks.

Police have been regularly issuing warnings to people against going to city parks for a walk.

Meanwhile, the UT administrator directed officials to ensure that the instructions received from the Centre are strictly implemented and supervised.

Badnore also ordered a total ban on spitting in public places.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh cops arrest 188 morning walkers for violating lockdown after Home Ministry rap

The principal secretary (home) was directed to issue a necessary notification in this regard, the release said.

Director Health G Dewan said 5,75,670 lakh people have been screened in a door-to-door survey.

Chandigarh Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said till date, 3,772 vehicles have been impounded and 485 persons booked for violating the curfew orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Chandigarh coronavirus hotspot Chandigarh coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp