Dead man's sample tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Akola

By PTI

AKOLA: Samples of a 45-year-old man, who died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Akola city a day back, came out positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, an official said.

The patient, suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and cough, was admitted to the GMCH on Monday, and as a precautionary measure, his throat swabs were sent for testing, deputy dean of the college Dr Kusumakar Ghorpade said.

However, the patient died during treatment on the same day, he said, adding that when the test results came in on Wednesday, the man was found to be positive.

The authorities were now examining all high-risk contacts of the deceased, the official said.

As many as 14 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Akola district, of which one COVID-19 patient committed suicide last week.