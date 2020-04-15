STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encouragement to rural activity focus of relaxation from April 20: MHA

The activities allowed as per the revised guidelines are focussed at providing encouragement to the rural economy.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab farmers

A farm labourer wearing face mask works in a wheat field during its harvest amidst the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in a village in Jalandhar district of Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Encouragement to the rural economy is the focus of relaxations given under the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the Home Ministry for the extended lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.

The relaxations to some activities given in the guidelines announced on Wednesday will come into force from April 20 and are only for areas which are not declared COVID-19 hotspots, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Govind Mohan said.

Addressing a press conference, he also made it clear that no movement of migrant labourers is possible till the lockdown continues as no public transport is permitted to operate during the period.

The home ministry has provided funds under state disaster relief provisions to extend facilities at relief and shelter camps for labourers and shall continue to extend support, Mohan said.

He said the activities allowed as per the revised guidelines are focussed at providing encouragement to the rural economy.

"Keeping in mind encouragement to rural economy, MNREGA activities have been permitted with conditions of wearing masks and adopting social distancing norms.

Priority of MNREGA works should be water conservation and irrigation works," Mohan said.

He said the ministry kept agriculture-related activities open in previous guidelines also which have been reiterated in the revised guidelines.

"Besides, states and UTs have been asked to decentralise procurement and marketing in agriculture as much as possible so that farmers do not face any problems in procurement and marketing of products," he said.

People involved in animal husbandry, aquaculture and horticulture have been allowed to work, Mohan said, adding that supply chains in animal husbandry and rural industries with focus on food processing have been allowed.

Common Service Centres in rural areas where people can pay their bills and download the Arogya Setu app will now be open, he said.

Addressing a press conference, the official said the relaxations come with two main conditions -- all the directives of the guidelines should be strictly followed and some preliminary action needs to be taken with regard to social distancing in sectors where activities are being permitted.

He said the health ecosystem was fully functional.

Essential goods supply chains, neighbourhood stores, kirana stores can remain open, he said.

All district magistrates have been asked to strictly implement the National Covid Directives issued under the guidelines, like wearing masks, social distancing, prohibition on gathering of over five persons, etc., Mohan said, adding that violations will attract penalty.

"All industrial, commercial and other establishments allowed to function under the guidelines will have a standard operating procedure in conformity with social distancing protocols," Mohan said.

"The lockdown will continue, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Health Affairs Rural activity lockdown extension Lockdown 2.0 coronavirus lockdown covid-19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp