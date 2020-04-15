STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against 9 Bangladeshis in Bihar's Samastipur for violating travel visa

According to the FIR, the accused were gathering people at several places in Samastipur for religious preaching

Published: 15th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

SAMASTIPUR: An FIR was registered here against nine Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly misusing their travel visa by being involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat and for trying to spread coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Md Mizanur Rahman, Abdul Bari, Md Rihanul Islam, Emdadadul Hoque, Md Mahafuzur Rahman Akanda, Md Rubel Sarkar, Md Al Amin, Md Nesar Ahmed, and Sheik Torbal Ali.

"An FIR was registered in Samastipur against 9 Bangladeshi nationals who came to India on tourist visas and were found involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat. They were living in rented accommodation. An FIR was registered against the landlord as well," said SHO Saifullah Ansari.

According to the FIR, the accused were gathering people at several places in Samastipur for religious preaching in violation of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Notably, a congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi has become an 'epicenter' of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event tested positive and have infected hundreds of others across the country.

Coronavirus
