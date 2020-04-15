STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total reaches 70

A total of 29 patients across the state have so far recovered from the disease. Altogether 8,263 samples have been tested till date at five facilities in the state.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:13 PM

Farmers arriving by a boat carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the disease to 70, an official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said three persons from Nalanda district a 60-year-old man and two women aged 25 and 35 years all of whom came in contact with a coronavirus-infected patient with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive.

In addition, a 60-year-old man from Munger has also tested positive, Kumar said, adding that his contact-tracing is on.

Only Siwan, where 29 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has reported more cases than Munger which shares the second spot with Begusarai with eight cases each.

However, for quite some time Munger was left with zero active cases as six patients had recovered and a Qatar-returnee, from whom they were said to have picked up the contagion, had died last month.

Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now has four active cases while two patients from the district have recovered.

The state has reported 10 cases in the last five days while no fresh cases were reported on April 10 and 12.

A total of 29 patients across the state have so far recovered from the disease.

Altogether 8,263 samples have been tested till date at five facilities in the state.

 

