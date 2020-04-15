STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra police arrest reporter in Bandra’s migrants protest case for spreading rumour

Kulkarni had claimed that his report of starting the train was based on the circular issued by the central railway.

Published: 15th April 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Maharashtra government arrested local Marathi news channel ABP Majha Rahul Kulkarni who was accused of spreading the mis-infomation of long distance train being from April 14 during lockdown.

Abhisekh Trimukhe, DCP, Zone IX said Kulkarni will be produced in court on Thursday. He was arrested under Epidemic Disease Act 1897, section 3 of IPC r/w, 117, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2). The police had also arrested Vinay Dube for spreading the fake news through Facebook live. He was also arrested under the same Epidemic Diseases Act under same section applied against Kulkarni.

ALSO READ: Migrant gathering at Bandra attempt to disrupt communal harmony in Maharashtra, says Congress

It is said that the Marathi news channel reporter Rahul Kulkarni news report of starting train April 14 encouraged the 3000 migrant workers to come out on street of Bandra and rush Bandra Central station to catch the train for their native places. Kulkarni had claimed that his report of starting the train was based on the circular issued by the central railway.

However, in the circular it was nowhere mentioned about starting the train on April 14. It was asked the concerned department how many migrants and labours were stranded and asked to submit the report. In Maharashtra, total nine lakh migrants stranded at various part of the state while more than five lakh labours are offered food in 300o shelter homes.

The Maharashtra police detained Kulkarni from his home town Osmanabad and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday. The police had also arrested

After the protest of migrant workers at Bandra, Maharashtra government has ensured these 3000 workers that the food will be provided them still the lockdown is lifteder. On Tuesday, large number of migrants had come out to Bandra and demanded to take them back to their native places.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had told that an inquiry will be conducted in connection with Bandra mob and the culprit will be punished.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi said that they had requested to central government to make an arrangement for the migrants workers to return to their natives.

Ashish Shelar, the BJP MLA from Bandra west wrote to Aaditya Thackeray suggesting him to recharge the mobile of these migrants who stays at Bandra. Shelar said that these migrants use the pre-paid mobile and due to the lockdown most of the shops are shut down and they are unable to recharge their phones. “These migrants are unable to talk with their relatives and friends so the minister has to recharge their mobile,” BJP MLA said.

