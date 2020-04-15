STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for allegedly inciting migrant labourers to protest in Mumbai

More than 1,000 migrant workers here gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns.

Published: 15th April 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel try to control migrant workers as they gather outside Bandra West Railway Station defying lockdown norms. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A man who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest here amid lockdown was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The man, Vinay Dubey, who was earlier detained for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18, was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act.

He will be produced before a local court later today.

Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

More than 1,000 migrant workers here gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Comments

  • M Ramachandran
    Why arrest him.He should have been shot dead on the spot and thrown his body with tied to a stone and throw in Bay of Bengal.
    1 day ago reply

    • SS
      I don't endorse your action. But Arabian Sea is closer to Bandra than Bay of Bengal
      9 hours ago reply
Gallery
