Migrant workers crisis a time bomb: Kamal Haasan attacks Modi government on Mumbai protests

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding transport facilities.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday took a swipe at the Union government over the migrant workers' issue in Mumbai, saying the crisis was a "time bomb" and that the "balcony government" should keep an eye on the ground.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding transport facilities to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

Haasan, earlier while flagging the need to address the problems of such migrant workers, had sarcastically remarked that the Centre should not remain a "balcony government", alluding to the relatively better-off citizens.

"All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai," he said, in an apparent reference to the migration of labourers in Delhi in large numbers earlier during the lockdown.

"The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too," he said on his Twitter handle.

The gathering in suburban Bandra in Mumbai earlier in the day, in violation of lockdown norms, created a potential law and order situation and the police had resorted to mild force to scatter the crowd.

On Tuesday morning, Modi had announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3, as part of the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Comments(2)

  • Jayachandra

    Kamalhussain is big joker
    19 hours ago reply

  • Dhilip Thaneswar
    Why and how did the so called migrant workers bring sticks to the gathering instead of bags to collect ration...this is really a serious issue. Things were smooth till 3 PM and people were in line.....Kamal has to look into this very deeply before his opines.
    1 day ago reply
