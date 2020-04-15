Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Katghora turns hotspot

In Chhattisgarh, 10 out of 31 Covid-19 positive patients so far have recovered and have been discharged. However, the remaining 21 active cases are all from Katghora block in Korba district. They have been admitted to Raipur AIIMS. Over 400 samples have been collected. Population of Katghora is over 22,000. The state health minister T S Singhdeo has cautioned people to take care on maintaining physical distancing from those who returned from outside the state and are in home isolation.

No unauthorised speed breakers: High Court

In response to a writ petition, the Chhattisgarh High Court directed the state authorities to ensure no unauthorised speed breakers are constructed or allowed to set up. The unauthorised speed breakers shall be removed forthwith and appropriate action be taken against those responsible. “The construction of the speed breakers shall only be at appropriate places, strictly in conformity with the guidelines issued by Indian Road Congress and after securing due approval from the concerned district committee (zila sadak suraksha samiti),” said Sunil Otwani, the counsel for the petitioner. The state and central government authorities have been instructed to monitor the facts and figures on such breakers so that no grievance comes up in this regard. Chief justice PR Ramachandra Menon and justice PP Sahu issued the directive while considering the PIL.

Donation on wheels

Raipur district administration has begun soliciting the support of the people through ‘Donation on Wheels’ to boost the mechanism on facilitating food for the poor and needy amid the ongoing lockdown. The scheme is getting the wholehearted response from the residents and several communities who are contributing with cash or packets of foodgrain, pulses and other essentials. “Our Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel moved by the amazing response in the capital has suggested the concept be replicated in other districts,” said Raipur collector S Bhartidasan. Those unable to provide raw food packets can donate `350 from which rations are procured.

Haj plan put on hold for now

Even as Muslims have reportedly been asked by Saudi Arabia to wait for their upcoming Haj pilgrimage until there emerges clarity in the wake of contagious Covid-19, many in Chhattisgarh have different reasons to call off their Haj pilgrimage, cited as the fifth pillar of Islam. The economic downturn coupled with the lockdown have turned several Muslim families, who were jubilant finding their names cleared in the draw of lots (known as Haj Qurrah) in January, are disillusioned as they couldn’t arrange funds, required for the pilgrimage. So far over 40 out of selected 469 Muslims dropped their plan and many more might follow, the state Haj Committee stated.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

