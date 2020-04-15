STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Southwest monsoon to be normal this year: IMD

In an online briefing, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said the Long Period Average (LPA) of monsoon will be 100 per cent which falls in the "normal" category.

Published: 15th April 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

A man shields himself as heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital, near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

The normal onset date over Kerala, which is June 1, will remain the same.(File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will receive normal monsoon this season, country's meteorological deprtament said on Wednesday in its forecast for the Southwest monsoon that covers 75 per cent of the country, and thereby may bring much-needed respite to the economy, which is reeling under the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Addressing an online briefing, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said quantitatively, the rainfall is likely to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) in the monsoon season (June-September) with a model error of 5 per cent.

"In these difficult times of coronavirus, the good news is that the country will receive normal rainfall during June to September.

This will help our agriculture sector and better crop yield.

It will definitely help in economic growth of the country," said M Rajeevan, Secretary, Minister of Earth Sciences.

          "The country will receive normal rainfall this season," Mohapatra said.

 The IMD defines 'average' or 'normal' rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent, and the LPA of the seasonal rainfall across the country for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.

           The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon during June to September.

It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing the reservoirs,and more importantly to the economy which is still largely dependent on agriculture.

   Northeast monsoon is another phenomenon that brings rainfall to the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh during October to December.

       From this year the IMD also revised the dates of onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon for several parts of the  country based on the data from 1960-2019.

  The previous dates were based on the data from 1901 to 1940.

    However, the onset date for monsoon over Kerala, which is June 1, remains unchanged, Rajeevan said.

  In states like Maharashtra,Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, monsoon will be delayed by 3-7days compared to the existing normal dates.

For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27 -- a delay of four days.

Similarly, dates have been revised for Mumbai and Kolkata from June 10 to 11, and for Chennai from June 1 to 4.

  However, over extreme northwest India, the monsoon will arrive a little earlier, on July 8, as compared to the existing date of 15th July.

The new date for monsoon withdrawal from south India is October 15.

The IMD, the weather forecaster of the country, attributed the forecast of normal monsoon to a neutral atmospheric changes 'El Nino' and a possible 'La Nina' during the second part of the four-month rainfall season from June to September.

Forecast models suggest that there is a 41 per cent chance of the season receiving normal rainfall and only 9 per cent possibility of a deficient monsoon.

Last year, India had received "above normal" rainfall.

"Neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation(ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean and Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean.

Some climate model forecasts indicate these conditions are likely to persist during the ensuing monsoon season.

"However, a few other global climate models indicate the possibility of development of weak La Nina conditions over the Pacific Ocean during the second half of the season, Rajeevan said.

As sea surface temperature (SST)conditions over the Pacific and Indian Oceans are known to have strong influence on Indian monsoon, the IMD is carefully monitoring the evolution of sea surface conditions over the Pacific and the Indian oceans, Mohapatra said.

El Nino is linked to the heating of waters over the central Pacific Ocean.

La Nina is linked to the cooling of central Pacific waters.

Positive and negative IODs are associated with cooling or heating of waters in the Indian Ocean respectively.

"La Nina, or cooler-than-usual sea surface temperatures in the east-central Pacific Ocean, is typically associated with better monsoon rains and colder winters in India while El Nino is associated with below-normal rainfall in the country, Rajeevan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest monsoon Indian Meterological Department IMD
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp