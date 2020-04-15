STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stones pelted at medicos, police in UP's Moradabad

This is a violation of Section 144 and Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act also, they said.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MORADABAD: Stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, which had gone to escort family members of a person who died of COVID-19 here, to a quarantine facility.

"When our team boarded the ambulance a crowd suddenly emerged and started pelting stones. Some doctors are still there. We are injured," said the ambulance driver.

Sharing details regarding the incident, SSP Amit Pathak said, "A COVID-19 positive patient had passed away in Nagphani area. In this regard, the patient's first contact, his family members, were to be quarantined. A medical team and police team had visited here for the same."

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

He added, "When the family members came out, a crowd pelted stones. The ambulance and police vehicle got damaged. We are sending the family members to the quarantine centre. The situation is under control now. We will identify the people involved in this incident and strict action will be taken against them."

Pathak said that some members of the medical team had received injuries.

"This is a violation of Section 144 and Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act also," Pathak said.

Tatpal Singh, a pharmacist who was present at the site of the incident said: "We received orders to shift family members of a person who died due to coronavirus to another place. Four police personnel also went there along with us.

"The family members were ready to come with us. But locals arrived and refused to let the family members go. Later, they got into a verbal fight with the police and started pelting stones." (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Health workers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp