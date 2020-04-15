STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

The TMC leader, without naming anybody, appealed to everyone not to indulge in "communal and cheap" politics during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

People cross barricades where a notice on 'no entry of outsiders' can be seen during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata

People cross barricades where a notice on 'no entry of outsiders' can be seen during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown.

Seventeen more people have, meanwhile, tested positive for coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours and five patients discharged after recovery.

The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal has risen to 163.

The Union health ministry, however, put the tally at 213 on its website.

"We have decided to provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from Bengal stranded in other states.

We are a poor state and have limited resources.

But we will still help our people stranded outside," Banerjee told journalists.

She said she spoke to her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray after a large number of migrant workers in Mumbai on Tuesday demanded that they be transported back to their native places.

The TMC leader, without naming anybody, appealed to everyone not to indulge in "communal and cheap" politics during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

It has been decided that the West Bengal boards higher secondary examination will be conducted in June.

"The students of class 11 and colleges would be promoted to the next class and semesters," she said.

Banerjee had announced earlier this week that schools and colleges will remain closed till June 10.

When asked about the Centres proposal of reopening 18 jute mills in the state, Banerjee said such discrimination will not be accepted.

"How can I discriminate among jute mills? If I allow the mills to open, all of them should start functioning with all precautionary measures with 15 per cent workforce," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Bengal migrant workers coronavirus lockdown Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp