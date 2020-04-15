STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yamraj descends in Bihar to raise awareness on coronavirus

The man dressed in black with a golden headgear shouted slogans on the streets of Munger about the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:28 PM

By ANI

MUNGER: The Munger administration has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among the people about the coronavirus threat. On Wednesday, as part of these efforts, a man dressed as 'Yamraj', the God of Death, walked the streets reminding people to remain indoors.

Another man dressed as the 'Coronavirus demon' accompanied 'Yamraj' during this campaign. The demon wore a sleeveless top and violet pyjamas and his entire body was painted blue.

According to Union Health Ministry, Bihar so far has recorded 66 cases of coronavirus out of which 29 have been cured/discharged and one has died.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country rose to 9,756 on Wednesday while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the government data.

