Airlines barred from charging cancellation fee for tickets booked during lockdown

In a memorandum, MoCA has informed about the policy for refund against cancellation of airline tickets owing to the extension of lockdown.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday ordered the airlines to not levy any cancellation charges on tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown (Mar 25-Apr 14) for travel during that period or for travel during the second phase of lockdown (Apr 15-May 3), and refund the full amount to the consumers.

"If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period (From March 25 to April 14) and the airline has received payment for the booking of the air ticket during the first lockdown period for travel during the same period, for both domestic and international air travel and the refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation," the memorandum read.

The memorandum added that if a person has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period for traveling during the second lockdown, airlines will refund the full amount to a passenger if he/she seeks a refund.

"If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period (From March 25 to April 14) and the airline has received payment for the booking of the air ticket during the first lockdown period for travel during the second lockdown period (From April 15 to May 3) for both domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks a refund on cancellation of the ticket, the airline shall refund the full amount without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation," the memorandum added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will monitor the compliance of the advisory, the memorandum added. (ANI)

