All possible assistance will be provided to veterans against COVID-19: Army Chief

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said that the Indian Army stands by veterans amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

"The Indian Army stands by the veterans amidst this unprecedented COVID19 crisis. It is assured that all possible assistance against COVID will be provided to them," the Army Chief said in a message.

The Army has also issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations regarding the second phase of lockdown which will continue till May 3.

All military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units have been asked to observe strict "No Movement" till April 19 and only personnel connected with the provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period.

However, this will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength.

As per the instructions, only Military Operations, Military Intelligence, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement branches will function within the Army Headquarters (HQ) till April 19 to carry out operational and COVID-19 related tasks.

However, the duration of stay and strength within these branches will be at the bare minimum.The remaining branches will work from home and any specific task can be handled on a case-to- case basis. These orders will remain valid till April 19, 2020.