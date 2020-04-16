STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Around 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai, Pune

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals also.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Medicos take swab for test. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Around 90 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, according to the state government data.

Till April 16, out of the 2,916 cases a total of 2,620 cases were found in both Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). Out of a total of 187 deaths recorded in the state, 168 people infected with COVID-19 died in these two regions.

MMR comprises of Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai while Pune district, Pune city, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation fall under PMR.

READ| 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, tally at 71

Meanwhile on Thursday with 165 more COVID-19 cases, including 107 cases being reported from Mumbai, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra went up to 3081, the state health department said.

Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for Corona. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on March 23.

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Dharavi
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp