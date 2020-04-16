Chamoli district deploys 'food vans' to provide for homeless, migrants

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an innovative step to reach out to homeless and poor who cannot afford a meal for themselves, Chamoli district administration has deployed mobile 'Food Vans' to reach out and provide.

The vans carry cooked and hygienic food to designated areas to provide the homeless and migrants food.

Swati Bhadoriya, district magistrate Chamoli said, "The vans have been deployed to provide for the most vulnerable who are unable to afford any meal. We aim that not a single person sleeps empty stomach."

The vans are being provided by fisheries department which has facilities of keeping the meal warm following standards of hygiene.

Total five vans were deployed last week and till date more than 1000 people are being served everyday.

Till date around 10000 people have been provided meals to help them get through these trying times.

The district administration is already providing dry ration to the people who have means to cook. Food is already being provided through community kitchens and canteens run by the government.

"Dry ration is being supplied through chain of revenue workers in remote corners of the district. Many villages are 20 kms on foot where ration is being provided by revenue department employees. We aim to provide for everyone," added the DM.

Uttarakhand government has decided to distribute double ration to more than 23 lakh cardholders in the state for three months of time period to deal with restrictions of ongoing lockdown.

Total 15 kgs of ration will be provided to cardholders each instead of 7.5kgs.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020.