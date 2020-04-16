STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

A prior intimation at a short notice of three-four days will be given to the university for handing over the hostels to the administration.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

VIPs and their tantrums
Old habits die hard. The elites of the city are now throwing tantrums even in such hard times. Their demands are as extravagant as it get — strawberries, freshly baked breads, ice-cream, and olive oil. A councilor of one of the well-to-do areas of the city had issued one pass each to three volunteers to help the residents get their “basic” rations. Little did the councilor know what lay in store. An officer got requests for imported items such as Figaro Olive oil.

Whip issued to schools  
After several parents complained that fees are being demanded despite lockdown, the Chandigarh Administration has asked schools in the city to submit a detail report on fees received till date. The District Education Officer (DEO) of Chandigarh has sought information pertaining to a number of students who have deposited annual charges till date, monthly charges for April and those who have submitted quarterly fee from April to June. The schools were also directed to provide details about the students, who have deposited transportation charges monthly or quarterly till date. Last month, the Chandigarh Administration had directed the schools to reschedule the dates for submission of fee in view of the problems faced by parents. But now, it seems some of the schools have refused to comply with the order.

Boosting inventory for COVID-19 fight
The Chandigarh administration has written to the Punjab Engineering College for getting 200 beds from the hostels of the college, which will be accommodated at a government school behind the PGIMER. Also Panjab University has also been asked to vacate International Hostel, Girls Hostel No. 8, 9 and 10. A prior intimation at a short notice of three-four days will be given to the university for handing over the hostels to the administration. The administration clarified that the hostels may not be required for the purpose in case situation remains under control. There are of 12 COVID centres with 2,675 beds. These centers will be earmarked for  patients with mild symptoms.

Charity begins at home
The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) management distributed dry ration and money to 200 of the caddies registered with the club. Besides rations, all the caddies were given  `2,000 each as their earning has been disrupted since last month as the club remains closed due to the countrywide lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be helping and supporting these caddies for the month of April. This is being done by the club authorities as most of these caddies belong to the lowest strata of society and have no other means of livelihood. The club management also combined their efforts with ‘Bogey Sports’ and ‘UdhamIkkSoch’.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp