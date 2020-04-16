Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

VIPs and their tantrums

Old habits die hard. The elites of the city are now throwing tantrums even in such hard times. Their demands are as extravagant as it get — strawberries, freshly baked breads, ice-cream, and olive oil. A councilor of one of the well-to-do areas of the city had issued one pass each to three volunteers to help the residents get their “basic” rations. Little did the councilor know what lay in store. An officer got requests for imported items such as Figaro Olive oil.

Whip issued to schools

After several parents complained that fees are being demanded despite lockdown, the Chandigarh Administration has asked schools in the city to submit a detail report on fees received till date. The District Education Officer (DEO) of Chandigarh has sought information pertaining to a number of students who have deposited annual charges till date, monthly charges for April and those who have submitted quarterly fee from April to June. The schools were also directed to provide details about the students, who have deposited transportation charges monthly or quarterly till date. Last month, the Chandigarh Administration had directed the schools to reschedule the dates for submission of fee in view of the problems faced by parents. But now, it seems some of the schools have refused to comply with the order.

Boosting inventory for COVID-19 fight

The Chandigarh administration has written to the Punjab Engineering College for getting 200 beds from the hostels of the college, which will be accommodated at a government school behind the PGIMER. Also Panjab University has also been asked to vacate International Hostel, Girls Hostel No. 8, 9 and 10. A prior intimation at a short notice of three-four days will be given to the university for handing over the hostels to the administration. The administration clarified that the hostels may not be required for the purpose in case situation remains under control. There are of 12 COVID centres with 2,675 beds. These centers will be earmarked for patients with mild symptoms.

Charity begins at home

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) management distributed dry ration and money to 200 of the caddies registered with the club. Besides rations, all the caddies were given `2,000 each as their earning has been disrupted since last month as the club remains closed due to the countrywide lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be helping and supporting these caddies for the month of April. This is being done by the club authorities as most of these caddies belong to the lowest strata of society and have no other means of livelihood. The club management also combined their efforts with ‘Bogey Sports’ and ‘UdhamIkkSoch’.

