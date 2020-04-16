STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh to scan rural areas for Covid-19 cases to ensure countryside regions are safe

According to Dr Akhilesh Tripathi, deputy director (health department) the targeted segment under observation would initially be those who are 50 years and above.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: So far all the coronavirus positive patients have been reported only from the semi-urban and urban areas. The state government believes the challenge remains unless the rural habitations are looked through to ensure countryside regions are safe and secured.

Taking the fight ahead to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, all district collectors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla panchayat have been asked to undertake extensive inspection and scrutiny of every village and prepare a quick report on it.

As on date all the OPD sections of the private hospitals remain closed. So, the health department has advised the district administrations to seek the support of doctors of private nursing homes, prepare a team and visit the rural areas for intensive observations and tests.

In Chhattisgarh the rural population has apparently secluded themselves following the government order on total lockdown, with the routes to their habitats been cut off by locals and no outsiders prevented to enter in several villages.

“Barring Katghora in Korba district, the situation in Chhattisgarh is much under control. Now we need to visit the rural areas to assess the ground situation there. A directive in this regard has been issued”, said T S Singhdeo, state health minister.

The state government is purchasing rapid test kits for detecting Covid-19 and it will also soon be provided to doctors visiting the villages. They have been told to test the suspected case, if traced, at the spot.

According to Dr Akhilesh Tripathi, deputy director (health department) the targeted segment under observation would initially be those who are 50 years and above.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp