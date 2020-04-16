Chhattisgarh to scan rural areas for Covid-19 cases to ensure countryside regions are safe

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: So far all the coronavirus positive patients have been reported only from the semi-urban and urban areas. The state government believes the challenge remains unless the rural habitations are looked through to ensure countryside regions are safe and secured.



Taking the fight ahead to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, all district collectors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla panchayat have been asked to undertake extensive inspection and scrutiny of every village and prepare a quick report on it.



As on date all the OPD sections of the private hospitals remain closed. So, the health department has advised the district administrations to seek the support of doctors of private nursing homes, prepare a team and visit the rural areas for intensive observations and tests.

In Chhattisgarh the rural population has apparently secluded themselves following the government order on total lockdown, with the routes to their habitats been cut off by locals and no outsiders prevented to enter in several villages.



“Barring Katghora in Korba district, the situation in Chhattisgarh is much under control. Now we need to visit the rural areas to assess the ground situation there. A directive in this regard has been issued”, said T S Singhdeo, state health minister.



The state government is purchasing rapid test kits for detecting Covid-19 and it will also soon be provided to doctors visiting the villages. They have been told to test the suspected case, if traced, at the spot.



According to Dr Akhilesh Tripathi, deputy director (health department) the targeted segment under observation would initially be those who are 50 years and above.