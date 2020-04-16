Construction sector reboots, brings cheer

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Construction activities which had come to a standstill since the lockdown was announced will see resumption as the Centre has relaxed norms for resuming construction of roads, irrigation works and various industrial projects, where workers are available on the site in a set of guidelines issued on April 15. Construction and real estate sectors are the biggest employment generators and the industry experts are of the view that with the move, the economic drivers will start moving again.

NAREDCO National President- Niranjan Hiranandani applauded the move by the Ministry of Home Affairs. “The Government of India has issued an order which allows staggered reopening on the stalled construction work to partially resume from 20 April, subject to terms and conditions. The real estate industry acknowledges the positive impact this will have in handling the migrant crisis and avoiding further strain. Allowing phase-wise reopening of economic activity with precautions being adhered to is the right step to refuel the economic growth trajectory of country,” he said.

Hiranandani also said that the relaxation has come at the right time as the situation was very grim and will keep construction workers at the site afloat.“With this order, the economic drivers of the country will start moving again, even as we extend the lockdown. Considering the estimated loss of `26,000 crore per day to the economy as a result of the lockdown, this relaxation is a constructive step,” he said.Credai national chairman Jaxay Shah said the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs will boost the country’s growth in a steady manner. “We, however, await the directives by the state government,” he said.