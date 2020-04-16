STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh govt provides financial aid to stranded migrant workers

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appointed seven IAS officers to ensure all necessary help to migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in other states

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has provided Rs 1,000 each to about 7,000 migrant labourers from 22 states who are stranded in view of the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

A survey conducted by the labour department found that about 7,000 migrant labourers from 22 states are stranded in Madhya Pradesh due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed late last month, said the official from the public relations department.

The state government on Wednesday deposited Rs 1,000 each in bank accounts of these labourers, he said, adding essential items were also provided to them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appointed seven IAS officers to ensure all necessary help to migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in other states, an official release said.

Chouhan has told MPs and MLAs to prepare a list of labourers from their areas who are stranded in other states and submit it to the government, it said.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said his government has been making arrangements of food and shelter for migrant labourers from other states.

The state government will also provide Rs 1,000 each to labourers from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in other states due to the wide-ranging curbs on movement of people and transport facilities, Chouhan said.

 

