Maoist killed in exchange of fire with security forces at Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

According to the police, a joint team of Dantewada district reserve guard (DRG) and special task force (STF) on a tip-off had left on a search operation.

Published: 16th April 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 10:56 PM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A cadre of banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with the security forces at the border of Dantewada-Bijapur in south Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

“The rebels opened fired on the joint team of troopers resulting into an exchange of fire close to the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur. A body of male Maoist has been recovered. Search operation has been further intensified in the region”, Dantewada district police chief Abhishek Pallava told TNIE.

In another incident a police personnel identified as Ramesh Kursam was hacked to death by suspected Maoists in the strife-torn Bijapur district, about 350 km south of Raipur.   “He was missing since Tuesday last. Local villagers spotted the body in the outskirt of Farsegarh village on Thursdays evening. The body carried stabbed injuries apparently inflicted with sharp-edged weapons”, a senior police officer said. A leaflet purportedly written by the Maoists was also recovered from the spot claiming the responsibility for the killing, he added.

Dantewada and Bijapur are among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

