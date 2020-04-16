STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Obtain Home Ministry’s approval for providing free rice to poor APL families: Kiran Bedi

Bedi while granting in principle approval,  directed the Civil supplies department  to obtain prior  approval of MHA.

Published: 16th April 2020 11:45 PM

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Granting condition approval , Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the government to obtaini prior  approval of Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA)  for providing free rice to APL families (excluding government employees and Income tax  payers ) at the rate of 10 kilogram per ration card per month for three months in view of prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement , Bedi while granting in principle approval,  directed the Civil supplies department  to obtain prior  approval of MHA for  relaxation of  the DBT conditions stipulated in the Free rice scheme of the UT , specifically for this purpose .

Since funds are not available with the Civil supplies department , the Lt Governor has also put forth the condition to get the consent of Food Corporation of India (from which the rice is to be procured) for settlement of the bills for a deferred payment and make a provision in the ensuing budget.

The Lt Governor's conditional approval comes on a day in which both opposition and ruling party MLAs including Welfare Minister M Kandasamy  staged agitation demanding  provision of free rice for poor APL families .

