Stuck in lockdown, French family waits in UP village to carry on road trip

Pallarez Patrice along with his wife Virginie, daughters Ophelie and Lola and son Tom were about to enter Nepal when the lockdown was announced.

Lucknow Nagar Nigam workers sanitize an area sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Lucknow Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: On a road trip across countries, a French family has been forced to break their journey in Singhorwa village in Maharajganj district due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Pallarez Patrice along with his wife Virginie, daughters Ophelie and Lola and son Tom were about to enter Nepal when the lockdown was announced.

The family, which belongs to Toulouse in France, arrived here on March 21 and is now living in their big van near a village temple adjoining Laxmipur forest, SDM Nautanwa, Jasveer Singh The administration tried to shift them to a safer place in the city but the tourists said they were comfortable living near the forests, he said.

"The administration is providing them grocery and other essentials and they have been found healthy after a checkup," the SDM said.

District Magistrate of Maharajganj Dr Ujjwal Kumar said the French embassy in Delhi has been informed.

"We are taking care of them and all of them are found to be healthy," he said.

 

Coronavirus
